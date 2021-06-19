YouTube rolling out Picture-in-Picture mode for iPhones and iPads

YouTube is finally rolling out the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for iPhones and iPads, as a report by MacRumors. The PiP support means that the users will be able to watch videos on YouTube while using other apps on your mobile device.

When you close the YouTube app, the video will appear in a small window, which you will be able to move to different corners of screen.

It is worth pointing out that the PiP feature is available for Android YouTube users since Android Oreo and iOS users will now get it. However, YouTube says the feature will only available to those iOS users who have YouTube Premium subscription. But the company has plans to expand PiP support to all iPhone users in the US soon.

“Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well,” YouTube said in a statement.

If you have received the PiP mode on YouTube, then you can activate it by playing a video on the app and then swipe to go home. The video should continue playing in a small window, which you will notice at the bottom of the screen.

You can move the mini player by dragging it. YouTube also lets you resize the mini player by pinching with two fingers.