YouTube restores service after brief streaming disruption

YouTube said on Tuesday it has resolved an issue that briefly affected access to the video-sharing platform, after outage-tracking ⁠website Downdetector ​reported widespread global disruptions. YouTube said that an issue with its recommendation system had prevented ​videos ​from appearing across ⁠YouTube surfaces.

“The issue with our recommendations system has ‌been resolved, and all of our platforms (YouTube.com, the YouTube app, YouTube Music, Kids, and TV) are back to normal,” YouTube said in ⁠an ⁠update. At its peak, there were more than ⁠320,000 user ‌reports of YouTube ​issues in the U.S., ‌according to Downdetector.

Downdetector’s numbers are based on ‌user-submitted reports. The ​actual ​number ​of affected users may vary. YouTube also faced ​outages in countries including ⁠India, Britain, Australia, and Mexico, according to DownDetector.