YouTube Premium vs Premium Lite: A look at what each plan offers

Ever found yourself in the middle of a YouTube video only to be interrupted by an ad just as things were getting interesting? That’s exactly the problem YouTube’s paid subscriptions aim to solve.
However, with the platform now offering both YouTube Premium and the more affordable Premium Lite, deciding which plan to pay for can be slightly confusing.
While both subscriptions promise a smoother viewing experience, they come with different features, limitations and price tags. Here’s a closer look at how the two plans compare and which one may suit your viewing habits better:
The main distinction between the two plans lies in the features they include. YouTube Premium provides ad-free viewing across most content on the platform, including music videos. It also includes YouTube Music Premium, allowing users to stream music without ads, download songs for offline listening, and continue playback in the background.
Premium Lite, meanwhile, focuses on reducing advertisements on most regular YouTube videos while keeping the subscription cost lower. Although the plan now supports background playback and downloads for many videos in supported regions, it does not offer the same level of access to music content and certain Premium-exclusive features. Users on Premium Lite may still encounter advertisements in music videos, YouTube Shorts, search results and some browsing sections, depending on the content being viewed.
In India, YouTube Premium Lite is priced at Rs 89 per month, while the standard YouTube Premium Individual plan costs Rs 149 per month.
YouTube Premium is designed for users who want the platform’s full experience. Along with ad-free viewing, subscribers can download videos for offline access and continue playback in the background, even when switching apps or locking their device.
One of the biggest advantages of the subscription is the inclusion of YouTube Music Premium, which offers ad-free music streaming, offline downloads and background listening. As a result, the plan may be particularly useful for users who frequently watch music videos, listen to podcasts or spend significant time on YouTube each day.
Premium Lite is a more affordable alternative that primarily focuses on reducing advertisements during video playback. It offers ad-free viewing across many categories of regular YouTube content, making it suitable for users who primarily watch non-music videos.
However, the subscription comes with limitations. Ads may still appear on music-related content and Shorts, and the plan does not include access to YouTube Music Premium or some of the additional benefits associated with the full Premium subscription.
The choice between the two subscriptions largely depends on how you use YouTube. Users who frequently listen to music, watch music videos or want access to all available Premium features may find the standard YouTube Premium plan more suitable.
Meanwhile, those who mainly watch regular videos and simply want a more affordable way to reduce advertisements may find Premium Lite sufficient for their needs.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)