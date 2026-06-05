YouTube Premium vs Premium Lite: A look at what each plan offers

Ever found yourself in the middle of a YouTube video only to be interrupted by an ad just as things were getting interesting? That’s exactly the problem YouTube’s paid subscriptions aim to solve.

However, with the platform now offering both YouTube Premium and the more affordable Premium Lite, deciding which plan to pay for can be slightly confusing.

While both subscriptions promise a smoother viewing experience, they come with different features, limitations and price tags. Here’s a closer look at how the two plans compare and which one may suit your viewing habits better:

YouTube Premium and Premium Lite: What’s the difference?

The main distinction between the two plans lies in the features they include. YouTube Premium provides ad-free viewing across most content on the platform, including music videos. It also includes YouTube Music Premium, allowing users to stream music without ads, download songs for offline listening, and continue playback in the background.