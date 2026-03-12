YouTube Premium Lite Rs 89 plan gets 2 new features for free

YouTube’s subscription plans are widely considered among the best premium offerings, providing great value for money. Last year, Google introduced YouTube Premium Lite, a pocket-friendly plan that allows users to watch the majority of videos without ads.
Now, the tech giant is adding background play and the ability to download YouTube videos to its most affordable plan. According to Google’s support page, these features will be rolling out for eligible users in the coming weeks, so it may take some time before YouTube lets you download and play videos in the background.
In case you are wondering, YouTube Premium Lite differs from the more expensive Premium subscription in various ways. The former only lets you watch the majority of content on YouTube without ads, but some videos may still show ads before and in between.
YouTube says Premium Lite subscribers may also see ads on music content, Shorts and when searching or browsing on the platform.
However, the more affordable plan – YouTube Premium Lite costs only Rs 89 per month, which is almost half of what you have to pay for the Premium tier (Rs 159 per month)
Also, YouTube Premium Lite does not include access to YouTube Music’s premium features, meaning you won’t be able to download or listen to music ad-free.
But as is the case with most features announced by Google, the new YouTube Premium Lite perks will take anywhere between a couple of weeks to well over a month before you can use them.