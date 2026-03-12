YouTube Premium Lite Rs 89 plan gets 2 new features for free

YouTube’s subscription plans are widely considered among the best premium offerings, providing great value for money. Last year, Google introduced YouTube Premium Lite, a pocket-friendly plan that allows users to watch the majority of videos without ads.

Now, the tech giant is adding background play and the ability to download YouTube videos to its most affordable plan. According to Google’s support page, these features will be rolling out for eligible users in the coming weeks, so it may take some time before YouTube lets you download and play videos in the background.

In case you are wondering, YouTube Premium Lite differs from the more expensive Premium subscription in various ways. The former only lets you watch the majority of content on YouTube without ads, but some videos may still show ads before and in between.