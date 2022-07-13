scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

YouTube Premium brings Picture-in-Picture mode to all iPhone, iPad users

The PiP feature lets users watch a supported YouTube video in a small, minimised floating window that can be resized and moved around.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 13, 2022 11:44:38 am
YouTube, youtube pip, youtube picture in picture,YouTube is making the PiP feature available to all iPad, iPhone users who have a Premium membership. (Image Source: YouTube)

Apple’s iPhone and iPad users across the globe will now be able to enjoy the video streaming app with its popular PiP (Picture-in-Picture) feature. This lets users watch videos while accessing other apps on the device. While the feature has been available on the YouTube Android app for years, iOS-based devices are getting the feature now.

YouTube rolled out the PiP mode to Premium subscribers using an iPhone or iPad in the US last June, but the feature didn’t make it to iOS devices in other regions. Users in the US can still use the PiP feature for non-music videos without a Premium subscription on the iPhone and iPad.

The PiP feature lets you watch a supported video in a small, minimised window. This is also a floating window that can be resized as per the user’s preferences and can be moved around as well. The second aspect is really handy as it helps watchers enjoy a video while keeping other interactive apps open, especially those that require them to tap, swipe and long-press. Many apps like Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar already support PiP on iOS devices. The feature was long due on YouTube as well.

Also Read |Meet the regional Youtubers who are making their presence felt

If you have a Premium membership and are eligible for the PiP feature, you can turn it on in the settings. Navigate to Settings/ General/ and turn on the Picture-in-Picture toggle in the YouTube app.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

To use PiP mode, simply exit the YouTube app when a compatible video is playing. You can do this by swiping up from the bottom of the screen to go to the main screen on iOS devices, and by swiping from the bottom/pressing the ‘home’ button on Android phones.

YouTube said the feature will roll out to iPhones and iPads over the next few days so if you haven’t got it already, you should see the feature soon.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement