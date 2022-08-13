August 13, 2022 3:40:50 pm
Alphabet Inc’s YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The company has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform, which it is referring to internally as a “channel store”, the report said, citing people close to the recent discussions.
The platform has been in the works for at least 18 months and could be available as early as this fall, the report added. Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. With more consumers cutting the cord on cable or satellite TV and shifting to subscription-based streaming services, the planned launch will allow YouTube to join companies like Roku Inc and Apple in a bid to gain a portion of the already crowded streaming market.
Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Walmart Inc has held talks with media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health systemPremium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
Latest News
YouTube plans to launch streaming video service: Report
Showdown at the Mansion Gates: How Sri Lankans Rose Up to Dethrone a Dynasty
Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades
Spectacular shots of Sturgeon Moon leave netizens stunned
UP police probing conspiracy angle in Gorakhpur road accident case involving CBI officer
VLC Media Player banned in India? All you need to know
Udham Singh’s English wife and other stories: What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters
Watch: Period pain simulator at Kochi mall proves unbearable for some, eye-opener for others
Delhi: Four held over murder of 25-year-old after drunken brawl
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal vote, blunt rising AAP
Why can a lung transplant give you a second lease of life? What you need to know
Mostly bluster: Why China went easy on Taiwan’s economy