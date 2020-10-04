YouTube’s Picture in Picture mode returns to Safari on iOS 14 for all users

(Representational Image)

YouTube’s picture-in-picture (PiP) mode is active once again for iOS 14 users via their website after the feature disappeared last month. Users can access the PiP mode by opening the YouTube website on Safari and other web browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera Touch etc. Users can achieve this by tapping on the small PIP icon on the left while a YouTube video is in fullscreen mode. You can continue to watch the video even after minimising the browser app.

This feature was added to iOS 14 but was not accessible in the past month. Only YouTube Premium users were able to use the PiP mode on an iPhone or iPad. There has been no official confirmation about the feature about running YouTube videos in the background. There is also uncertainty around whether this workaround will be functional in the future or not.

It will be interesting to see whether this feature will be available on upcoming iPhones that are expected to be unveiled later this month. There have been various leaks around the new iPhone 12 series. So far, it is expected that they will come in three sizes and a total of four variants.

The iPhone 12 mini, the compact 5.4-inch model is one of the most talked-about models in the lineup. There have been a few rumours relating to the compact phone which is expected to be similar to iPhone SE in size. Its price could start at $699 (Rs 51,252). The iPhone 11 series had the same starting price when launched in 2019. This means that the device’s starting device could be more than Rs 60,000.

Also, a 4G-only version can also be expected in India since 5G is still unavailable. As per the expected price, the device will go up against the recently launched Pixel 5 which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor compared to the more powerful A14 Bionic chip on the upcoming iPhone 12 series.

