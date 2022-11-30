YouTube Music Recaps 2022 arrives ahead of Spotify Wrapped: What’s new this year

Spotify’s Wrapped compilation of your most heard songs and top artists throughout the year is something that takes social media by storm each year, However, Spotify rival YouTube Music has beaten Spotify to it this year with an early arrival of its end-of-year Recaps feature.

YouTube Music Recaps are similar to Spotify Wrapped, letting users know their favourite artists, most liked songs and other music-related data based on their listening patterns through the year. The feature was announced by YouTube Music last year and the company has said it has made the feature more immersive this year.

YouTube Music Recaps: What’s new this year?

A Top Trends stat in this year’s recaps will also show users artists that they discovered before others and a new Identity feature will give users a personalised “music personality” that will again, be based on your listening habits.

YouTube content like live performances and remixes that you enjoyed throughout the year will also be a part of your YouTube Music Recaps, giving the feature an edge over Spotify Wrapped.

Shareable cards that users get highlighting their top songs from each season will also allow personalisation this year, enabling users to add their own pictures to the card. Via Google Photos.

YouTube Music Recap 2022 will also be shareable on apps like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with a simple tap.