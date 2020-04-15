YouTube adds UPI payment option for Premium membership: How to use

YouTube adds UPI payment option for Premium subscription. YouTube adds UPI payment option for Premium subscription.

YouTube has added Unified Payments Interface or UPI as a new form of payment method for both YouTube and YouTube Music. Users now have the option to pay using UPI in addition to the earlier available options of credit and debit cards.

Users willing to buy YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscription will be required to add their UPI ID into the payment methods and complete the transaction on their UPI app to make their transactions directly from their bank account. The UPI payment method will also let users buy and rent movies, as well as pay for features like SuperChat and Channel Memberships on YouTube.

How to pay for YouTube Premium membership using UPI?

First, select a plan and then proceed to pay using UPI. First, select a plan and then proceed to pay using UPI.

To buy YouTube Premium membership, tap on your user profile > Tap on “Get YouTube Premium” > On the next screen, tap on “Get YouTube Premium” again > Select a plan. Once you tap on a YouTube Premium plan, it will take you to the payment screen.

The first option will be the usual “Add credit or debit card” whereas the second option will the UPI based option. Tap on “Add bank account with BHIM UPI ID” > Enter your UPI ID > Tap on “Buy”.

Also read | UPI fraud: Scammers are tricking users, here’s how to keep yourself safe

Once you proceed, it will start a countdown under which you will have to finish the transaction. Minimise the YouTube app and open your UPI-payment enabled app and complete the transaction.

Notably, YouTube will remember your UPI ID in the payment methods. So, the next time you open the payment screen, you can pay using your UPI ID, with just a tap.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Pay for YouTube Music Premium membership using UPI

The same procedure applies on YouTube Music app as well: Tap on your user profile > Tap on “Get Music Premium” > On the next screen, tap on “Get Music Premium” again > Select a plan > Select payment method.

If you have entered your UPI ID in the payment methods on the main YouTube app, the YouTube Music app will also show that payment option.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd