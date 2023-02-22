YouTube Music gets ‘Create a radio’ button, lets users create custom stations

YouTube Music is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world. In a recent update, the app developers introduced a new feature called ‘Create a radio’ that lets users create a radio station from scratch.

Until now, YouTube created a radio station as soon as users played a song from anywhere in the app. The station would automatically start after the played track ended and the ‘Up Next’ section would give users an idea of the upcoming songs with the ability to save the station as a normal playlist.

However, the ‘Create a radio’ button lets you create a radio station from scratch. To find the new feature, scroll down from the YouTube Music app home feed until you find the ‘Create a radio’ card which is labelled as ‘Your Music Tuner’.

Tapping the card will open a new screen where you will be presented with a list of artists from which you can select up to 30 artists. YouTube Music also lets users customise how frequently these artists appear and even lets users use filters like ‘new discoveries’ and ‘rock songs’. You can also choose if the radio will play songs from the selected list of artists or recommend music from similar artists.

Once you create a new radio station from scratch, the playlist will be automatically updated with new songs depending on the parameters you chose. Also, sometimes the app will show that there are no songs to play, so you might have to change the filters a bit.

While YouTube Music might seem late to the party when compared to other music streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, which already had the feature for quite some time now, the new feature will give it an edge over the competition considering users can fine-tune their radio stations according to their preferences. It looks like YouTube Music is gradually rolling out the new ‘Create a Radio’ button, so it might take a while before it appears on your device.