YouTube rolls out likeness detection for all over-18 users to combat AI deepfakes

YouTube on Friday, May 16, announced that it is expanding access to its AI-powered likeness detection programme to all users over the age of 18, meaning that anyone on the platform will now be able to take action against potential AI-generated deepfakes of themselves.

Based on a selfie-style scan of a user’s face, YouTube’s likeness detection tool monitors the entire platform for lookalikes. If the tool finds a match, an alert is sent to the user whose likeness has potentially been detected. The user then has the option to request YouTube to take down the flagged content.

The announcement was made by YouTube on its creator forum. It marks a significant shift as the average person now has the ability to constantly monitor content on YouTube that could use their likeness. While most AI-generated deepfakes on social media platforms attempt to target celebrities, politicians, and other public figures, the ability to create and share AI-generated deepfakes of individual users has also been a concern as well.