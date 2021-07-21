YouTube launches ‘Super Thanks,’ a new money-making feature for creators

YouTube has launched a new feature called “Super Thanks,” which is basically a new way for creators to make money. With this feature, users watching YouTube videos can purchase “Super Thanks” to express their gratitude and show support to their favourite creators.

So, fans can show their support by buying Super Thanks, which is available from $2 (approximately Rs 150) to $50 (around Rs 3,730). Once a fan makes a purchase on a video page, YouTube will add an animated GIF with a colourful comment to highlight their purchase, which creators can respond to.

The feature is available to creators and viewers in 68 countries on desktop and mobile devices (Android and iOS). The company says that it is working on expanding it to more creators by the end of the year.

YouTube noted that the feature is not available for some types of videos, including age-restricted, unlisted, private, made for kids, videos with content ID claims and videos with YouTube giving fundraisers.

“Just like Super Chat and Super Stickers, Super Thanks does double duty for creators: keeping their connections with (super) fans meaningful, while also giving them a new way to make money,” the company said in a blog post.

YouTube: How to check if you have access to Super Thanks?

Step 1: Sign in to YouTube Studio. In the left menu, click Monetization.

Step 2: Select the Supers tab. If it’s your first time in the Supers section, follow the on-screen instructions to get started. You must be monetizing and in an eligible location to have access to Supers.

If you don’t see the Supers section, you don’t have access yet. Once you’ve completed all the instructions, if you see “Super Thanks” with an on/off button next to it, you have access.