YouTube launches AI playlist generator for premium subscribers

The rollout comes as YouTube works to make its Premium subscription more appealing. Earlier this week, the company began limiting access to song lyrics for some free users of the YouTube Music app. (Image: Reuters)

YouTube has introduced a new artificial intelligence feature that allows its premium subscribers to create playlists simply by describing the kind of music they want to hear. The update is now being rolled out to premium users on both iOS and Android devices.

The new tool relieves users from the hassle of having to find specific songs or take time arranging the tracks. Users can simply type or call out in a few words, and YouTube’s AI will create a playlist that fits the mood, genre, or theme described in the text.

This isn’t the first of YouTube’s experiments with AI-driven music features: in July 2024, the company began testing a tool that lets users create custom radio stations using prompts. The new playlist generator appears to be a more refined version of that idea, now made available more widely to paying subscribers.