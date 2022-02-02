YouTube mobile app is getting a new video player: Here’s what has changed

The YouTube mobile app is getting a new, redesigned video player that will bring some commonly used buttons to the player window, making them easier to access quickly. The app does this by adding a row of buttons when you switch to fullscreen mode in YouTube while watching a video.

The buttons show themselves when you pause a video or tap on the screen, and otherwise stay hidden to not interrupt your viewing experience. There is a like and dislike button, and another that lets you open the comments in a small sidebar to the right.

There is also a dedicated button to share the video and one to save it to a playlist. YouTube has also added a section for More Videos in the bottom right corner.

While all these options are not new to the YouTube app, users would previously have to exit the fullscreen mode and then find these buttons in the portrait layout, or use a swipe up gesture. Now, they’re available directly.

The new video player UI is currently being rolled out to both Android and iOS devices but apparently is not very widely available just yet. This means you may have to wait a bit before you get the update on your phone.

In other news, YouTube is also reported testing a new looping feature that will allow you to ‘loop’ entire videos or particular chapters of a video endlessly without having to manually bring back the playback slider to a particular point. This feature is still in testing and it could be a while before we see it implemented.