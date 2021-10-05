scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
YouTube lets you ‘continue watching’ unfinished videos on your smartphone

YouTube is introducing a "continue watching" feature for both Android and iOS mobile devices to further enhance video watching continuity across multiple devices.

October 5, 2021 10:23:37 am
A similar feature is already available on the web version of YouTube which enables users to continue watching a video from where they last left off

YouTube is working on a new feature that seems to be slowly making its way for all users, as per a report by 9TO5Google.

The company is introducing the “continue watching” feature for both Android and iOS mobile devices to further enhance video watching continuity on YouTube across multiple devices.

A similar feature is already available on the web version of YouTube which enables users to continue watching a video from where they last left off.

Now YouTube is working on expanding the capabilities which will allow users to continue watching a video from where they left off, across multiple devices.

What this will means is that when you are watching a YouTube video on your laptop and want to switch to a smartphone to continue watching the same video, you will be able to simply open the YouTube app to achieve the same.

In the YouTube app, you will see the mini-player at the bottom, allowing you to open up the last YouTube video you never finished.

It is important to note that in order for your smartphone’s YouTube app to be able to sync your watched videos between devices, you will need to make sure you are logged into the same Google account on your computer, tablet, and smartphone.

YouTube is one of the most popular social media apps in the world, which is home to a plethora of content across topics and genres.

Once YouTube launches the “continue watching” feature, it will allow users to have a streamlined viewing experience while watching videos across different devices.

Although the company has not yet confirmed when the feature will be available for all users, it should roll out soon as the continue watching” feature for YouTube on mobile is no longer in the beta phase.

