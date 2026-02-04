Used this trick to play YouTube videos in the background? Google has shut it down

YouTube says background playback is a Premium-only feature and has updated its mobile web experience to enforce this. (Image Source: Microsoft Designer/AI)

YouTube Premium offers a ton of features like background playback, but some users relied on third-party browsers like Edge, Vivaldi, Brave and Samsung Internet to play audio with the browser minimised or the screen turned off.

But now, the Google-owned platform has confirmed that it is closing the loophole that allowed free YouTube users to play videos in the background. Citing multiple users from PiunikaWeb, a report by Android Authority claims that when users minimise their browsers with a YouTube video playing, the audio gets cut.

While the majority of reports come from free YouTube users who use Samsung Internet, the issue also reportedly affects browsers like Vivaldi and Edge. Some users also report that they see a notification saying “MediaOngoingActivity” before the media controls disappear.