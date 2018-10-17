YouTube outage across the world, company says working on resolving issue

YouTube down: Users have complained 500 Internal Server Error messages and 503 Network Error messages popping on the screen as they try to access

YouTube appears to be down for many users across the globe. Many who are trying to access the video sharing platform have complained of seeing ‘500 Internal Server Error’ messages and ‘503 Network Error’ messages popping up on the screen. The company has taken cognisance of the issue and is working to resolve it. In a statement on Twitter, the company said, “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

YouTube users, including those in India, have taken to Twitter to report problems with the service on the Google-owned site. YouTube users have been confronted with error messages as they tried to log in, upload or watch content on the website. Many users complain that the problem persists on the app as well.

Earlier last month, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram crashed across various parts of the world, with parts of North America, Europe and northern Africa being affected by the leaks.

