Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

YouTube channels will soon have a dedicated ‘Shorts’ and ‘Live’ tab

YouTube says the 'Shorts' and 'Live' tabs update will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

YouTube Shorts tab, YouTube Live tabYouTube Videos tab will now only show long format videos. (Image Source: Google)

Back in September 2020, YouTube introduced ‘Shorts’ for those interested in watching short videos. Recently, YouTube rolled out an update that introduced new features like pinch to zoom and video navigation and redesigned the Android and iOS apps.

Now, in a blog post, YouTube announced that based on user feedback they are introducing separate tabs for Shorts, Live Streams and Videos on the Channel page. The company says the change will make it ‘easier for viewers to discover the kinds of content they’re most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page’.

While the Videos tab will now house long-form videos only, the Shorts tab will have only shorts whereas the Live tab will show past, current and upcoming live streams.

The update might also appeal to long-time YouTube users who did not like the idea of live streams and shorts cluttering up the Videos tab. Now, if you click on the creators’ names when watching shorts, the app will redirect you to the channel’s Shorts tab instead of the Videos tab.

YouTube said the update is gradually rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, so you might have some time before it is available on your device.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 04:02:17 pm
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 04:02:17 pm
