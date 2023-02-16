scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down

YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube.

Susan Wojcicki speaks during a conversation at the World Economic Forum. (AP/File)
YouTube Chief Executive and one of the first Google employees, Susan Wojcicki, is stepping down from her role in the tech giant that started in her garage 25 years ago, she said in a personal update posted on the video-sharing platform on Thursday.

Wojcicki will be replaced by insider Neal Mohan. The change of guard comes as YouTube is vying for viewing time with popular short-form video app TikTok and streaming services like Netflix.

One of the most prominent women in tech, Wojcicki, 54, said she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects”. She was previously senior vice president for ad products at Google and became the CEO of YouTube in 2014.

Mohan, a Stanford graduate, joined Google in 2008 and is the chief product officer at YouTube where he been focusing on building YouTube Shorts and Music.

Mohan has also worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe.

Alphabet shares were barely changed for the day, down less than 1% after the news.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 23:09 IST
