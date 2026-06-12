YouTube brings back private messaging with age verification and invite-only chats

YouTube is bringing back private messaging, giving users a new way to share videos and discuss them directly within the platform. The feature is now rolling out to users aged 18 and older in the United States and select international markets.
The move marks the return of private conversations on YouTube after the company shut down its original direct messaging system in 2019. At the time, YouTube said it wanted to focus on public engagement features. However, after testing a redesigned messaging experience in late 2025, the company found strong interest from users who wanted easier ways to share content and chat without switching apps.
Unlike the previous version, YouTube’s new messaging system includes several safeguards aimed at limiting unwanted interactions. Users must verify their age before accessing the feature, and conversations can only begin after sending an invitation link through a third-party messaging service.
The messaging tab can be accessed through a new “Messages” icon located in the top-right corner of the YouTube app. From there, users can generate and send invitation links to friends and family. Once connected, they can share videos and discuss them directly within YouTube.
The invite-only approach suggests that YouTube is prioritising communication between people who already know each other rather than creating a social network centred on conversations with strangers.
“Our community loves to share videos with their friends and family, and we want them to be able to do it in one place,” YouTube said in its announcement. The company noted that users frequently share music videos, tutorials, Shorts, and other content through external messaging platforms, and the new feature aims to simplify that process.
YouTube also confirmed that all chats and shared content will be subject to its existing community guidelines and moderation policies. The company said it plans to expand the feature further in the future as it gathers feedback from users.