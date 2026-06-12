YouTube brings back private messaging with age verification and invite-only chats

The invite-only approach suggests that YouTube is prioritising communication between people who already know each other rather than creating a social network centred on conversations with strangers.(Image: Pixabay)

YouTube is bringing back private messaging, giving users a new way to share videos and discuss them directly within the platform. The feature is now rolling out to users aged 18 and older in the United States and select international markets.

The move marks the return of private conversations on YouTube after the company shut down its original direct messaging system in 2019. At the time, YouTube said it wanted to focus on public engagement features. However, after testing a redesigned messaging experience in late 2025, the company found strong interest from users who wanted easier ways to share content and chat without switching apps.