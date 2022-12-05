scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Scripted content, Shorts and more: What Indian viewers watched on YouTube in 2022

YouTube's list of top videos for 2022 is out, and it looks like in India scripted content in the Shorts format is gaining more ground and viewership.

YouTube 2022, YouTube 2022 year ender list, YouTube top 10 India videos, YouTube India top 10 videosYouTube's list of top videos, and creators for 2022 is now out. Here's a look at the winners from this year. (Image credit: YouTube)

High-quality production videos with scripted content, both in the long-form and Shorts format are what have resonated with YouTube viewers in India for 2022. YouTube has released its list of India’s most popular creators and videos for the year and the list is a reflection of the kind of content that is being consumed in the country.  The list looks at the following categories: top 10 trending videos, top 10 music videos and top 10 Shorts. YouTube has also ranked the breakout creators of 2022, breakout women creators and overall top-ranked creators for the year. Here’s a look at what made it to the top in YouTube’s list this year.

YouTube India: Top Trending Content for this year

The top video for this year from India was a dystopian short film called the ‘AgeofWater’ by Round2Hell, a popular YouTube ​​Moradabad-based Wasim Ahmad, Nazim Ahmed and Zayn Saifi. The channel has over 28 million followers on YouTube. The dystopian short film is about water and how it will soon become a limited resource and tries to spread the message of water conservation. The second video in the list is titled ‘Sasta Shark Tank’ by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who has close to 28.9 million followers as well. The spoof video mocks the popular Shark Tank series, which was quite a hit in India this year.

Read more |For Indian creators, YouTube Shorts is the path to more followers and views

In the long format, it was not just scripted videos that made it to the top of the list. The ‘reaction video’ is also gaining viewership in the country as YouTuber CarryMinati’s ‘INDIAN FOOD MAGIC’ was number three on the list. The video is basically a reaction video to other short videos which talk about Indian street food. According to YouTube’s official blog post, the overall trends also indicate that most creators are not adopting multiple formats on the platform, meaning both the long-form video and the Shorts in order to gain an audience.

Read more |How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work

In music, songs from the hit film Pushpa, Arabic Kuthu, the unique fusion of a Tamil folk genre with Arabian flavours and Kacha Badam memes dominated the trends in comedy videos and dance challenges

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs

Check out the full list of the top 10 videos from YouTube and the top 10 music videos below 

YouTube 2022, YouTube 2022 year ender list, YouTube top 10 India videos, YouTube India top 10 videos YouTube list of top 10 trending videos, top 20 creators and top 10 music videos from India for 2022.

Top creators, and breakout creators of 2022

YouTube’s top creators’ list is also a reflection of how short video is dominating the platform and how those from smaller towns continue to gain prominence. The top creator in this year’s list was Shorts Break, and the channel is best known for its short comedy videos with the ‘Kaamwali bai’ being one of their most popular series. In fact, the top five creators in the list are all of those focused on Shorts, which again shows the dominance of this particular format on YouTube as well.

Top Creators

Breakout Creators

Advertisement

Women Breakout Creators

According to YouTube, scripted content is also taking off in Shorts and this is a trending being seen across languages with creators “reimagining popular tropes” into web-episodes. More importantly, making these videos has turned into a family endeavour for many creators who are now taking on the roles of “scriptwriters, actors, directors and cinematographers,” notes the blog post.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 12:07:03 pm
Next Story

Spelling wizards fight it out in the Mind Wars Spell Bee finale 2022!

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close