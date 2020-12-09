You.com is a search engine that wants take on Google, has no ads policy

Apart from no ads and an AI powered search platform, You.com will also offer trustworthy reviews from real users and experts, to help its users know the pros and cons of products. (Screenshot)

You.com, a new search engine developed by former Salesforce chief scientist Richard Socher is making buzz, as it aims to take on Google and other search engines dependent on advertising. The company states that the search platform will not rely on advertising for revenue and is built using advanced natural language processing for refined relevant search results. It will reportedly feature privacy controls, legit reviews, and AI-driven comprehensive results.

The search website is currently live and is taking registrations for early access. The website states that it offers privacy controls to let users customise their browsing experience and that it will “never sells your data to advertisers or will follow you around the rest of the Internet.” It also states that users will be provided with faster results, with priority given to real results over paid content.

Apart from no ads and an AI powered search platform, You.com will also offer trustworthy reviews from real users and experts, to help its users know the pros and cons of products. As of now, there is no clarity on when You.com will get out of its beta testing phase and launch commercially for regular people to try out.

You.com is just a search engine that provides users with content they have been searching for. Whereas, Google is a platform with search in the centre and other products like Gmail, Android, YouTube and more bolstering its presence. Also, Google receives over a billion search queries daily. It won’t be easy for You.com to reach the popularity levels of Google, but it could survive as a niche search engine like DuckDuckGo.

We also do not know if You.com will be using a custom crawler for logging the global internet. Or it will be using some other logging technique.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd