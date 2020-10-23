You can now mute a WhatsApp chat forever

WhatsApp now lets you mute a chat forever

This is a much-awaited feature and in our opinion should have been there since the very beginning. The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, has finally introduced a forever option in the mute menu for users across the world. WhatsApp took to Twitter to announce the introduction of this feature for both Android and iOS users. The messaging platform has also confirmed that this new feature will also be available on WhatsApp for Web version.

Until now, WhatsApp allowed users to mute a chat for a few hours, weeks or a year. WhatsApp has now removed the option of muting chat for 1 year with forever. The coming of the new mute forever feature comes as a relief for many users. The new mute forever feature will be rolled out via an OTA update.

To update the WhatsApp app you will need to head over to the Google Play store on your Android device. In the case of iPhone, head to the App store. Ensure to connect your device to a stable WiFi connection before updating the messaging application.

After updating, you get the Mute Forever feature in the list under the Mute option in the Settings menu. Just click on the option to mute that particular chat forever. In other words, you will not be notified if the contact muted sends a new message.

This is a much needed feature for users who are bothered with innumerable messages every day. The mute forever feature makes more sense right now as we work from home amid the pandemic and highly depend on the messaging platform to connect with colleagues.

In the days to come WhatsApp is expected to add voice and video calling feature to the WhatsApp Web version. With this, the messaging platform will likely aim to compete with other video calling platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and more. Just a few months ago WhatsApp extended the voice and video call participant to eight from four members.

