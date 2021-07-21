You can now buy popular Sonos audio products in India

The Sonos audio products will compete with brands like Apple, Google Nest and Bose in India. (Image Source: Sonos)

Sonos, the premium audio brand will be bringing its range of premium audio products to India. The California-based audio brand will be partnering with Luxury Personified, a subsidiary of The Sun Group to bring its lineup of wireless home audio speakers to the Indian premium audio market. The partnership will also allow customers to directly purchase Sonos products in India, instead of shipping via third-party platforms.

Direct availability of Sonos speakers in India also means customers will get official support and warranty on these products, something they’d often miss out on while ordering via third parties.

New Sonos products will be available through both online and offline channels with the help of Luxury Personified. While these products are currently listed on the Sonos Website, they will also likely be coming to offline stores.

Which Sonos products could be available in India?

The range of products that will be available to buy in India includes portable speakers such as the Sonos Move, worth Rs 43,999 and high-fidelity loudspeakers like the Sonos Five, which is available for Rs 54,999. The company’s range of soundbars including the Sonos Arc, worth Rs 87,999 are also likely to soon be available for purchase in India.

“India has become a global hub and consumers have greater exposure and understand the technicalities of the product better. With the launch of Sonos in India, we hope to bring people together to share experiences and seek culture through our product offerings, partnerships, and corporate efforts,” Kush Malik, director at Luxury Personified said.

The Sonos audio products will compete with brands like Apple, Google Nest and Bose in India, along with other brands managed by Luxury Personified, including popular audio brand Marshall.