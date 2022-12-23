scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Here’s my list of the best audio devices and experiences of 2022

The biggest trend of the year for me has been truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. They have been around for a while, but this year they became the norm. A recap of the audio products that stood out in 2022.

2022 is almost over and it is time for a recap. We take a look at the audio products that made their mark in our opinion.

It has been a very challenging year in the space of personal tech thanks to various Covid-induced supply chain pressures and the post-Covid slide in demand that made companies take drastic decisions that could impact their product cycles for years. But one segment that did see a lot of innovation this year was audio, in a way also because creating a personal bubble wherever you are has become an important part of being relevant at work and play.

The biggest trend of the year for me has been truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. They have been around for a while, but this year they became the norm. Every other form factor is now an exception, be it the wired earphones or the wireless neckband models. Given the prices at which these are available now, there is no reason for you to buy a more traditional form, especially since there is not much to differentiate when it comes to the audio quality of these wireless devices.

This year, it has also been fascinating to see how noise cancellation has been democratised, coming down to even lower price points even if at slightly lesser levels of effectiveness. It has also become almost a standard feature in most personal audio devices and stepped out of the realm of luxury and become a necessity.

The other big trend has been the fact that high-end audio experiences are now trickling down to even lower price points. Earlier, the quality of the audio reproduction was always a function of how much more you are willing to pay. This year, I have used earphones and headphones that offer near audiophile-level playback at prices that don’t align with such and experience.

Here are my picks for the year, based on what I have heard and experienced.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are seen in this photo The Apple AirPods Pro 2 take the audio quality and noise-cancellation to an all new level. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Best TWS earbuds: Apple AirPod Pro 2

The AirPods Pro have been good anyway and making then even better has been a real achievement. Apple has done this by taking the noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro 2 to a whole new level without pushing listeners into a vacuum. There are also so many factors that add to the ease of use of a device that’s in your pocket all the time, especially the ability to track them if they get lost. The top notch immersive audio quality only adds to the value of the package.

Special mentions

Sennheiser Momentum 3 for audiophile quality music playback in wireless.

Google Pixel Buds Pro for being the best option for Android users thanks to its superb noise cancellation.

The Pixel Buds are seen in this photo The Pixel Buds also offer excellent noise-cancellation and are a great companion for Android phone users. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Smartest TWS: Amazon Echo Buds 2 This pair is the smartest not just because of the seamless integration of Alexa, but also the unique features like workout tracking.

Most compact TWS: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: These extra compact earphones fit well in your ears as well as your pocket, and that doesn’t mean they don’t sound good.

Best headphones: Sony W1000XM5

Sony is really upping the ante in the audio space and its flagship really takes the fight to the competition with audio quality, comfort and overall performance.

Sony W1000XM5 is seen in this file photo Sony W1000XM5 saw the company take audio to a new level with these quality headphones. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Special mention

Sennheiser Momentum 4 takes the series to the next level by pushing all the features from audio quality to noise cancellation and battery life one step further.

The ATH-M20X BT brings audiophile-level music playback to more affordable prices without cutting too many corners.

Most innovative headphones: Urbanista Los Angeles

These headphones come with solar panels that keep them charged even without direct sunlight. This has to be the tech of the future.

Urbanista Los Angeles are seen in this photo Urbanista Los Angeles headphones rely on the power of the sun to charge. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Best earphones for audiophiles: Audio-Technica ATH-IEX1

These earphones might cost a bomb but are meant for those who don’t look at money when it comes to ensuring audio bliss.

Best Wireless Speakers: Sonos Five

This is not a replacement for a Bluetooth Speaker, but a full-fledged audio system that masquerades itself as a Bluetooth Speaker.

Sony HT-A9 +SW5 is seen in this photo Sony HT-A9 +SW5 is seen in this file photo. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Best Home Theatre: Sony HT-A9 +SW5

If Covid has kept you away from the cinemas, then this is the best way to bring the movies home.

Most innovative company: Sony

For me, Sony has been the most innovative company in the audio segment for a while now. This year, I am ranking the Japanese giant here because of two products. One, the out of the box idea of the Linkbuds which offers a fresh take on what earphones can offer. Two, the really interesting concept of the Sony SRS-NB10, which offers audio access without bothering your ears too much with its collar design. Both these give us a glimpse of what the future could hold.

