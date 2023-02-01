scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Yandex code leak: Why hack of ‘Russian Google’s’ ranking factors has spooked the SEO industry

The leaks featured 1922 search ranking factors which according to SEO expert, Alex Buraks, is the most interesting part for the SEO community.

Yandex Logo on SEO charYandex and Google are similar to each other in theory, as they follow similar algorithms. (Composite Image: Yandex/Pixabay)
Listen to this article
Yandex code leak: Why hack of ‘Russian Google’s’ ranking factors has spooked the SEO industry
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The recent code fragments leak from Russian search engine giant Yandex has sent shockwaves across the SEO community worldwide. As reported around news agencies, almost 50GB worth stolen data from the world’s fourth largest search engine was leaked into the public domain. According to experts, the leak from the company will offer some interesting insights into the functioning of search engines and how the SEO market will be impacted by it.

The leak took place sometime on January 25. Several files that were reportedly stolen in July last year from the company’s repository from February 2022 were part of the code leak. Incidentally, the repository’s creation coincides with the time when Russia invaded Ukraine. The source code files were reportedly leaked by a disgruntled former employee of the Russian tech giant.

Also Read |ChatGPT impact: Google, Microsoft, Baidu race to launch next-gen search engines

The leaker posted a magnet link claiming it to be ‘Yandex git sources’. The code repositories reportedly contained all major source codes to Yandex’s services. Following the development, the company issued a statement saying, “Yandex was not hacked. Our security service found code fragments from an internal repository in the public domain, but the content differs from the current version of the repository used in Yandex services.” The company also said that it was conducting an internal investigation into the reasons for the leak.

What is the Yandex leak about?

Even as the company continues to brush aside the code leak that happened via Torrent, there can be a lot of useful information about how Yandex operates its search engine. The Torrent has not yielded any data other than the source code of all Yandex services. However, several SEO experts have taken to Twitter to share their findings.

In his website, Arseniy Shestakov, co-founder of the game development company Hack The Publisher, posted the list of major Yandex services whose source codes were a part of the leak. The list includes search engine and indexing bots; Maps similar to Google Maps and Street View; Alice – a voice assistant like Alexa; Taxi – an Uber-like service; Direct similar to Google Ads; email service – Mail; file storage service – Disk; Travel, a tour service similar to Booking.com; Yandex360 a service akin to Google Workspace; Pay – a payment processing service like Stripe; Metrika – a service similar to Google Analytics. The recent code leaks reportedly comprises all these services.

Also Read |A new chatbot is a ‘Code Red’ for Google’s search business

Based on the documentation available in the public domain, Yandex’s codebase was combined into a single large repository named Arcadia in 2013. The leaked codebase is essentially a subsection of all projects that fall under Arcadia. Components related to search engines such as Kernel, Search, Robot, Library, etc., were found among the leaked files.

How can the Yandex leak impact the SEO industry

Ever since the leak, the SEO industry has been giving mixed signals with some hailing it, and others terming it barely consequential. The leaks featured 1922 search ranking factors which according to SEO expert, Alex Buraks, is the most interesting part for the SEO community.

Advertisement

Igor Rudnyk, a SEO expert from Ukraine, took to his Twitter account to list his top takeaways for backlinks from the Yandex leaked files. His learnings from the episode include – emphasis on the growth of referring domains and backlinks; significance of the number of links from the main pages; importance of anchor text and exact word order on urls; long text without links is unfavourable; traffic from Wikipedia is important; local backlinks are key to country SERP, etc.

Yandex vs Google

Yandex and Google are similar to each other in theory, as they follow similar algorithms. According to Buraks, Yandex uses PageRank in the same way as Google and it consists of a lot of similar text algorithms. Yandex was built as an analogue to Google and SEO specialists in Russia deployed similar white hat SEO techniques for Yandex and Google. While there are a lot of technical differences, the approach and major ranking factors appear to be similar according to Buraks. There seems to be a 70 percent match between the search results on Google and Yandex. When it comes to market share, Yandex is closer to Yahoo and Bing.

ICYMI |India 7th most cyber-breached country in the world, Russia tops the charts: Surfshark

Yandex was founded by Arkady Volozh, Arkady Borkovsky, and Ilya Segalovich in 1997. Apart from being a search engine, it offers several other internet-related products and services.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Advertisement

The latest leak from a Russian company which is as big as Google, Amazon or Netflix, comes at a time when Russia is facing an unprecedented rise in cyber attacks. In a recent survey released by Swedish VPN services company Surfshark, Russia was found to be the nation with the most cyber breaches in the world in 2022.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 17:53 IST
Next Story

Sargun Mehta reveals people warned her about moving to Punjabi films: ‘But I knew it was my calling’

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close