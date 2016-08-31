Yahoo on ad blockers: ‘Experience on the web without ads becomes a lot less rich’

The rise of ad blocking is a matter of concern for the industry, says Yahoo The rise of ad blocking is a matter of concern for the industry, says Yahoo

Ad blockers on browsers have been forcing publisher across the world to rethink revenue models. Since ads are the primary source of revenue for publishers, especially in markets like India, some have even started blocking access to content for people who those coming in from browsers with ad blockers installed. Indianexpress.com spoke to Gurmit Singh, VP & MD, Yahoo India on the impact of ad blockers on the publishing business.

How does Yahoo view the war over ad blockers? Who will win?

Before we get into specifics of ad blocking, I think it is important to reflect on why users block ads. Most users block ads because they want a better online experience, without distractions – and not because they do not want to see any advertising. It is not a question of winning or losing. After all, advertising is also information and if relevant and in-context, then its ‘actionable information’. In a 2014 study that Yahoo conducted along with Mindshare, we found that over 80 per cent of smartphone users in India intentionally click on a mobile advertisement, while 30 per cent of them use mobile devices for pre-purchase research. This shows that users respond well to ads that are meaningful and of value to them. What they don’t want is being carpet bombed by ads.

We believe that ads can be part of an exciting, immersive experience which complements content and makes the Internet better for users. The experience on the web without ads becomes a lot less rich.

Are browsers within their right to offer default ad blockers to users?

As an Industry, we need to focus on educating the consumers about Ad Blocking. They need to understand that advertising on the Internet is for their own benefit. If all the ads are blocked then the growth of the Internet industry will be impacted. All the players in the Industry need to come together and increase awareness around this. In addition, we need to work tirelessly at providing a contextual, relevant and engaging advertising experience for our users.

How will the publishing business evolve in the face of this new challenge?

The rise of ad blocking is, of course, a matter of concern for the industry. Publishers, platform players and advertisers are aware of this. As an ecosystem, the shift is towards being more user-centric about online ads by using effective targeting and using more contextual formats such as native advertising.

Native advertising is fast gaining ground with publishers and brands as the format works very well with mobile screens. The advantage of native is that the ads are far less distracting. They flow seamlessly into the context, are well targeted and non-intrusive. These qualities make native ads a perfect fit for mobile advertising – as they deliver deeper engagement and less distraction to the user. The advantage of native is that it lends itself to many different forms — depending on the content in which it is immersed. It could be text or video or image, ranging from in-stream advertising to in-game native formats, and it continues to be effective as long as it adds value to the content experience, and doesn’t disrupt it.

Native advertising has the potential to lessen the impact of ad blocking, given its lower susceptibility to ad blocking software. With native advertising now offering a wide set of metrics, it has earned the confidence of brands on measures of success. The success of native clearly shows that ‘blending in’ is the new standing out in online advertising. It is a compelling opportunity for the industry to set standards for this young format, based on user preferences, giving people less reason to block ads in the first place.

How is Yahoo evolving?

At Yahoo, the user lies at the center of all that we do. We believe that ads can be part of an exciting, immersive experience. We pride ourselves on providing an optimum user experience, with native advertising as opposed to more intrusive formats. Yahoo native ads are contextually relevant, non-interruptive and work across devices, making it a very effective way of engaging with the user. Native advertising ticks all the boxes when it comes to improved ad recall, higher purchase intent and increased brand favorability. The rise in ad blocking will drive even more innovation with this ad format, delivering yet higher audience engagement and ROI. As a company focused on giving our customers relevant content, this is our priority too.Further people also tend to block ads because the size of an ad can slow down

Further people also tend to block ads because the size of an ad can slow down pageload time. This is something we want to solve from an engineering standpoint. Our engineers work hard to optimise ads in a way that they open in less than one second. We also take our users’ privacy very seriously, and empower them to shape their ads to be relevant and useful. They can provide feedback directly within the ads on the page and through tools like the Ad Interest Manager.

Yahoo is working hard to make ads as relevant and engaging as possible so people won’t want to use ad blockers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd