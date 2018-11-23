Yahoo Mail adds ‘Reminders’ and ‘Unsubscribe’ features to its Android, iOS app

Yahoo Mail has started rolling out a new version of its mobile application for both iOS and Android. The new version of the app adds two new features which are Reminders and Unsubscribe. The company says this will reduce email clutter, and help users be more organised.

Advertising

Consumers can now set reminders or unsubscribe to spam emails, directly from their inbox. These features have been present in other popular mailing clients like Outlook and Inbox by Google. To get both these new feature users will have to go to their respective app stores and update the Yahoo Mail app.

The update is currently available globally for both Android and iOS users.

The ‘Reminders’ feature will allow users to set reminders within emails according to their priority. An example provided by the company states ” just opened an email about the utility bill that’s due soon? Set a reminder to pay it in five days, and a notification will pop up then.” The feature also lets users add text in the form of notes to the reminders.

Advertising

This feature suggests users which emails you can set reminders for and the time you should set them for based on the content. Users can edit, update and delete these reminders through the ‘manage reminders’ option.

The ‘Unsubscribe’ feature will help users to stop receiving unnecessary junk emails from mailing lists without leaving their inbox. A new unsubscribe button will be placed in emails sent from mailing lists, which can be clicked if the user does not want to receive those emails.

Yahoo is also giving users the option to reverse the unsubscribe action, if they pressed the button accidentally. However, the action will only be available for up to three seconds after the initial click.