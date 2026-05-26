Xreal says smart glasses may finally be ready for the mainstream

Instead of operating independently, the glasses remain connected to a small external computing puck that powers the experience. Users are expected to carry the phone-sized accessory in their pocket while using the glasses. (Image: Xreal)

For years, smart glasses have been one of Silicon Valley’s most ambitious ideas that never quite worked. The pitch sounded futuristic and simple: instead of constantly staring at a smartphone, users could wear lightweight glasses that display digital information directly in front of their eyes.

But despite billions of dollars in investments, the industry has struggled with bulky designs, limited software usefulness, and devices that often felt more awkward than practical.

Now, Chinese XR company Xreal believes the industry may finally be turning a corner.

Speaking at Google I/O 2026, Xreal founder and CEO Chi Xu said recent advancements in hardware and software are helping smart glasses become more usable and commercially viable. Xreal, which has partnered with Google on extended reality projects, showcased its latest smart glasses effort, Project Aura, during the event.