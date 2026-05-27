XREAL launches affordable AR glasses brand ‘xbx’ with lightweight a01 smart glasses

Chinese XR company XREAL has launched a new sub-brand called X By XREAL, or xbx, alongside its first product, the a01 AR glasses, as the company pushes to make augmented reality devices more accessible and mainstream.
Announced in Beijing on May 26, the new a01 smart glasses are designed around entertainment, gaming, and lightweight everyday use. XREAL says the device focuses on comfort and simplicity while still offering premium display features usually seen in more expensive AR hardware.
The a01 features what the company calls a class-leading 1600-nit HDR10 display, making it one of the brightest AR glasses in its category. The glasses also support dual-layer MicroOLED displays, HDR10 high dynamic range visuals, and real-time AI SDR-to-HDR image conversion designed to improve colour and contrast during video playback and gaming.
XREAL says the glasses can simulate a virtual 147-inch display viewed from around four metres away using a 50-degree field of view.
One of the key selling points of the a01 is its lightweight design. Weighing just 62 grams, the glasses are significantly lighter than most traditional VR and XR headsets. The company says it achieved this by using an ultra-light nylon body, thinner lens structures, redesigned hinges, and slimmer temple arms.
The glasses also feature interchangeable front frames, allowing users to customise the look of the device depending on their outfit or style preferences. XREAL even says users can 3D print their own front-frame accessories.
The company has also introduced a new spatial anti-shake algorithm aimed at reducing motion instability while travelling. According to XREAL, the system is designed to keep visuals stable during subway rides, flights, or train commutes without significantly reducing image quality.
Unlike standalone mixed reality headsets, the a01 focuses on a simpler “0 degrees-of-freedom” viewing experience centred around media consumption, gaming, and portable virtual displays.
XREAL says the glasses are aimed at users looking for a “pocket cinema” experience, portable gaming screens, or immersive entertainment while travelling.
The a01 AR glasses are currently available in China and are expected to launch in the United States in July with a starting price of $299.
The launch comes as competition in the smart glasses market continues to intensify, with companies like Meta, Ray-Ban, Apple, Samsung, and Google all investing heavily in wearable XR technology.