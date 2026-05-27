XREAL launches affordable AR glasses brand ‘xbx’ with lightweight a01 smart glasses

XREAL says the a01 delivers a “pocket cinema” experience with ultra-bright displays and a lightweight frame. (Image: XREAL)

Chinese XR company XREAL has launched a new sub-brand called X By XREAL, or xbx, alongside its first product, the a01 AR glasses, as the company pushes to make augmented reality devices more accessible and mainstream.

Announced in Beijing on May 26, the new a01 smart glasses are designed around entertainment, gaming, and lightweight everyday use. XREAL says the device focuses on comfort and simplicity while still offering premium display features usually seen in more expensive AR hardware.

The a01 features what the company calls a class-leading 1600-nit HDR10 display, making it one of the brightest AR glasses in its category. The glasses also support dual-layer MicroOLED displays, HDR10 high dynamic range visuals, and real-time AI SDR-to-HDR image conversion designed to improve colour and contrast during video playback and gaming.