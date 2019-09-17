Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2020 event today: Mi Band 4, 65-inch Mi TV 4 and more to expect

Xiaomi’s ‘Smarter Living 2020’ launch event in India will take place today starting from 11:30 am where the company will unveil smart home products including Mi Band 4, a 65-inch Mi TV, water purifier, and a water TDS tester. Mi Band 4, which made its debut in June this year, succeeds the Mi Band 3.

Mi Band 4 is also among the most anticipated devices as Xiaomi claimed it sold over one million units of the Mi Band 3 in India from launch till April 2019. The new fitness tracker comes with a coloured display and a bigger battery. Ahead of the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 event, we take a look at everything we know:

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 event today: Mi Band 4 expected price, specs

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be launched today as well. The price in China is Yuan 229, which is around Rs 2,300 on conversion for the NFC model. The non-NFC model is priced at Yuan 1699 or around Rs 1,700. In India, the prices are expected to remain similar.

In terms of specifications, the device comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour screen with 240×120 pixels resolution, 2.5D scratch-resistant tempered glass on top, and 135mAh battery. It is also water-resistant up to 50 metres. More features include a sensor that can identify different types of sport modes, activities, and swimming styles. In China, Mi Band 4 supports Xiao AI voice assistant.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 event today: 65-inch Mi TV 4 expected price, specs

Xiaomi will also launch its 65-inch Mi TV 4 in India today and this was confirmed by the company’s India head Manu Kumar Jain. Though it is unclear which 65-inch TV will be unveiled, it is expected to be Mi TV 4. Xiaomi’s 65-inch Mi TV 4 is priced at Yuan 5,999 (Rs 60,000 approximately) in China. The company had said that its smart TV will support Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 event today: Mi Water Tester, Water Purifier

Mi Water TDS Tester will also be unveiled at Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2020 event, the company has confirmed. The tester is said to check the water for hardness levels and let users know whether it is safe for drinking. Xiaomi has also hinted at a water purifier and the company also expected to unveil its Mi Router.