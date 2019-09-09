Xiaomi’s Sept 17 India event: Mi Band 4, Redmi TV 70-inch could launch

Xiaomi has sent out invites for a ‘Smarter Living’ event on September 17 in India, where the company is expected to unveil multiple smart home products including its smart TV. A different image shared by Xiaomi India on Twitter also suggests Mi Band 4 could launch on this date.

Advertising

The invite also suggests that Xiaomi is planning to bring a new TV set to India, hinting at Redmi TV 70, which was announced in China last month. At the time of the launch, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had confirmed that the TV will come to the Indian market for sure but he did not reveal when.

It remains to be seen whether the company is bringing the Redmi TV 70-inch to India on September 17 or some other large-screen TV from its portfolio in China. The official invite promises “bigger and better” things and it is possible that 75-inch or 65-inch Redmi TV models that are available in China could launch instead.

Mi Band 4 is another device that is expected to launch at the event. Mi Band 4 made a debut in China earlier this year and it succeeds Mi Band 3. The fitness tracker includes a coloured display, which is a major improvement over Mi Band 3 and a bigger battery.

Mi fans, the year’s most anticipated #Xiaomi product is right around the corner! Roll up your sleeves for 17th September 2019! #SmarterLiving 2020 is coming. pic.twitter.com/XmMhdApkGb — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 9, 2019

In China, Mi Band 4 model with NFC is priced at Yuan 169, which is around Rs 1,700 on conversion. The variant without NFC will cost Yuan 229 (Rs 2,300 approximately). The prices in India are expected to remain similar. Among other features are 2.5D scratch-resistant tempered glass coating on the display, water-resistant up to 50 metres, and 135mAh battery.