Xiaomi’s POCO Launcher now available on Google’s Play Store

Xiaomi has made the POCO Launcher available for all smartphones on the Google Play Store

Xiaomi recently released a new smartphone sub-brand POCO, with which it also launched a new skin dubbed POCO Launcher. The skin was exclusive to smartphones under the POCO brand, but the company said it will soon release the same for other Xiaomi smartphone owners to download and use.

Now, the company seems to have released the launcher for every smartphone. We downloaded and used the launcher on Honor Play and the Realme C1 directly from Google’s Play Store and it worked perfectly fine.

To get the POCO launcher on your smartphone, you will be required to open the Google Play Store on your Android-powered smartphone and search for ‘POCO Launcher’. The first app that pops up will be the POCO launcher by Xiaomi Inc, you will need to click on it. A new page will open where you will be able to view details and screenshots of the app. Click on Install, after that open the launcher and select use as default launcher if you like it. You can easily change back to your original launcher from the device settings.

The wait is now over. Download POCO Launcher from Play Store : https://t.co/yhbrp2g4lx. It also available in Mi Apps. pic.twitter.com/HmDngryv5p — MIUI (@miuirom) October 11, 2018

Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a notch, and a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. While the front comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, it is designed with an all-glass back. Poco F1 is based on MIUI over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, but comes with a customised version, MIUI for Poco. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, the phone also comes with Liquid Cool technology for optimised performance. Poco F1 features a 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0.

The device is available in 6GB/ 8GB RAM options, paired with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. Security modes on Poco F1 include Face Unlock, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It bears a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Poco F1 also features a 20MP front camera sensor with AI face recognition and AI portrait mode.

