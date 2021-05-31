Xiaomi’s new 200W fast charging tech can fully charge a phone in 8 minutes

Check out all you need to know about Xiaomi's new fast charging technology. (Image Source: Twitter/ Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has introduced a new 200W fast charging technology called HyperCharge. The new tech succeeds Xiaomi’s 120W fast charging technology used on the Mi 10 Ultra and the brand claims it is fast enough to charge a 4,000mAh battery in less than 8 minutes.

The company has also introduced a new 120W wireless fast charging technology that can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes. This tech succeeds the brands 80W wireless fast charging tech, which was Xiaomi’s fastest wireless charging speed yet.

Xiaomi announced both the new charging technologies on Twitter, with a video demonstrating how fast a smartphone with 4,000mAh battery charges with the new speeds. Check it out below.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

It can be seen in the video that a phone takes merely 44 seconds to reach 10 per cent charging. Meanwhile, a 3-minute charge gets you to 50 per cent and a full charge takes just about 8 minutes.

The company still has not revealed which phones will be the first to get a taste of the super-fast new charging technology. We imagine it could debut on the Mi 10 Ultra successor next year, but don’t bet against it coming to a Xiaomi upper mid-range device before that either.

Where are other brands standing in the fast charging race?

Xiaomi competitors Oppo and Realme, both of which use the same Dart Charging tech on their phones now fall second with the 125W ‘Flash Charge’ or ‘UltraDART’ technology.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s top-of-the-line S21 Ultra still ships with 25W fast charging with USB Power Delivery 3.0. OnePlus on the other hand, has employed 65W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging on its OnePlus 9 Pro.