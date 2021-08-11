Xiaomi’s CyberDog robot may be the pet you have been waiting for

Xiaomi unveiled a new surprise product at its mega launch event yesterday. Apart from the awaited Mi Mix 4 and other products, the brand showcased the CyberDog, its own four-legged robot. The CyberDog is a Bio-inspired quadruped robot that until its launch, was kept a big secret. Here’s all you need to know about the new Xiaomi robot and whether it can actually be a pet for you.

The CyberDog is powered by Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX AI Supercomputer for Embedded Edge Systems and is paired with 128GB of SSD storage. This gives the robot an AI performance number of 21 TOPS, or Tera Operations Per Second.

A number of cameras, sensors and microphones are present on the Xiaomi CyberDog, allowing the robot to detect and respond to objects around it, something called spatial perception. The CyberDog’s is reportedly able to perceive as much as the human eye can.

The sensors, which can be seen embedded in the ‘head’ of the robot, include AI cameras, ultra-wide cameras and a dedicated Intel RealSense D450 depth module to help the robot avoid any collisions and improve its navigation capabilities. The robot is also capable of SLAM mapping and auto-tracking.

Xiaomi CyberDog: What can it do?

The CyberDog is capable of walking and running as well as advanced movements like turning left and right, rolling, jumping, leaning forward, doing a backflip, and standing on its rear legs. Its maximum speed is clocked at 3.2m/s and the CyberDog can also carry a maximum weight of 3kg.

Xiaomi has also built its XiaoAI system into the CyberDog, allowing the mecha-pup to control compatible smart home appliances including your TV, AC, Air Purifier and Vacuum Cleaner.

Operation

The CyberDog can be operated via a dedicated mobile phone app and voice control. The app currently supports only a handful of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. These are the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, Redmi K40, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi 10X, and Mi MIX 2S. However, Xiaomi says that more devices will get compatibility in the future.

Alternatively, the CyberDog can also be operated with a remote control that is sold separately, in case you don’t want to buy a Xiaomi phone just to walk your new dog.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi CyberDog is priced at CNY 9999 or about Rs 1,14,700. It is currently available only in China and it remains to be seen if the brand will take this product overseas in regions like India.