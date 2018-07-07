Xiaomi’s 4th Mi anniversary sale to start from July 10

Xiaomi is also offering customers additional cashback and discounts if the payment is made from SBI credit cards, PayTM, and MobiKwik. Xiaomi is also offering customers additional cashback and discounts if the payment is made from SBI credit cards, PayTM, and MobiKwik.

Celebrating four years of its presence in the Indian market, Xiaomi will be kicking its Mi anniversary sale from July 10. The sale will go on for three consecutive days where there will be several deals on offer on the company’s handsets, smart TVs, Mi Body Composition Scale, Mi Band 2 amongst other products. During this sale, the company will also be conducting flash sales for selected devices, which include the Redmi Y1, the 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV and the Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 4. Additionally, Xiaomi on July 9 from 12 PM to 11:59 PM will allow Mi users to exclusively redeem their F-codes for the upcoming offers.

According to the company’s event page, there are a bunch of deals up for grabs. These include the Rs 4 flash sales which will be going live at 4 PM; a blink and miss deal including a Redmi Note 5 and Mi VR Play 2 headset at 6 PM; a blockbuster deal at 12 PM, and many anniversary specials. The company will also be putting various coupons valuing from Rs 50 to Rs 500 up for grabs, which can then be used to purchase items from the website.

Also Read: Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 now rolling out: Full list of eligible devices

Xiaomi is also offering customers additional cashback and discounts if the payment is made from SBI credit cards, PayTM, and MobiKwik. SBI credit card owners will get an instant discount of Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 7,500, PayTM users will get a cashback of Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 8,999 along with a flat Rs 1,000 cashback on flights and up to Rs 200 on movies. MobiKwik will get a flat cashback of 25 per cent in the form of Mobikwik SuperCash up to Rs 3,000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App