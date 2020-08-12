Xiaomi launches world’s first ‘transparent TV’ with a 55-inch OLED screen

Alongside the Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra, Xiaomi announced a “transparent TV” to mark its 10th anniversary. It is called the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition. The company claims the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition to be the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. This means, for the very first time consumers will be able to bring home a transparent television.

The transparent Mi TV is launched at a price of RMB 49,999 and will go on sale on August 16 in Xiaomi’s home market. For now, there are no details on whether the special transparent TV will arrive in India and other markets.

How Xiaomi’s transparent TV works?

When the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is turned off the TV looks like a glass display. “The pictures it displays seem to be floating in the air, merging the virtual and the real to bring an unprecedented visual experience,” Xiaomi said.

Unlike the traditional TVs that come with a back panel, Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition includes all the processing units in the base stand. It is the world’s first mass producer of transparent OLED TVs, as well as China’s number one OLED Basic Module (OBM) manufacturer.

Besides the futuristic design, the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is equipped with flagship-level hardware that Xiaomi claims achieves “groundbreaking upgrades” in sound and picture quality.

Xiaomi’s transparent Mi TV comes with a 55-inch transparent OLED panel Xiaomi’s transparent Mi TV comes with a 55-inch transparent OLED panel

The Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition comes packed with a 55-inch transparent OLED panel that features a 150000:1 static contrast ratio and an infinite dynamic contrast ratio. The Mi TV leverages DCI-P3 93 per cent color spectrum support. With the help of 10-bit panel displays 1.07 billion color combinations the TV offers “an extra-wide color spectrum far beyond what the human eye can perceive” the company claims. It also says that the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is “capable of restoring the awe-inspiring colors that bring images to life.”

The TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology. The 1ms fast response rate “makes gaming truly lifelike with smooth controls and low latency”. The Mi TV is equipped with an AI Master Smart Engine, along with the MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip, with over 20 optimization algorithms and dedicated optimization.

Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition combines a 5.7mm ultra-thin body rectangular screen. Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition combines a 5.7mm ultra-thin body rectangular screen.

Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition comes with a 5.7mm ultra-thin body rectangular screen and a round base to offer an ultra-immersive viewing experience. The base stand is covered with a millimeter-grade finish.

The Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition runs on custom-made MIUI for TV. The user interface is specifically designed to better demonstrate the visual features and strength of the transparent screen, creating a unique user experience, Xiaomi claims. The system also supports Always-On display and allows users to customize display images and texts.

