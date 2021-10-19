scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
MUST READ

Xiaomi will mass produce its first car in 2024, CEO confirms

Xiaomi reported that its shares jumped nearly 5.4 percent after giving a confirmation on its plan to mass-produce its electric car.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
October 19, 2021 5:40:50 pm
xiaomi car, xiaomi, xiaomi electric car, electric car, smart electric vehicle, smart electric

Xiaomi’s Chief Executive Lei Jun has reportedly asserted that the Chinese company is planning to mass-produce its cars in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report by Reuters. This is not surprising as the brand announced its entry into the smart electric vehicle business in March this year.

The company had confirmed that it will set up a new subsidiary to work on electric vehicles and related business. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker’s executive has shared more details on the same at an investor event. The mass production of its electric cars will begin after two years.

Zang Ziyuan, who is the director of Xiaomi’s international marketing department, also shared the latest development on his verified Weibo account. China’s electric vehicle market is already crowded and Xiaomi will face off against its rivals such as Nio, Elon Musk’s Tesla and others.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Google Pixel 6 series set to launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specs and price

The entry of Xiaomi will mark the next major target for the company’s fledgling electric vehicle (EV) division. Xiaomi reported that its shares jumped nearly 5.4 per cent after the confirmation of the latest development.

Earlier this year, the Chinese company revealed plans to invest about 10 billion yuan (about $1.5 billion) over a period of 10 years. Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, will also be serving as the CEO of the new smart electric vehicles entity.

Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed details on what type of electric vehicles it is planning to produce in this new business. It reportedly completed the business registration of its EV unit in August this year. Reuters reported that the Chinese smartphone maker has already ramped up hiring for the unit, though Xiaomi hasn’t yet confirmed if it will produce the car independently or tie-up with an existing carmaker.

With inputs from Reuters

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 19: Latest News

Advertisement