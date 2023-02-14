scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Xiaomi TV Stick 4K launched in India for Rs 4,999: Check specs and availability

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K runs on Android TV 11 with the company's Patchwall user interface on top.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will compete against the likes of the Fire TV Stick 4K. (Image Source: Xiaomi)
Xiaomi recently launched its TV Stick 4K. As the name suggests, the portable stick can stream content in up to 4K resolution, comes with a remote and is one of the cheapest 4K sticks available in India.

Featuring an unknown quad-core processor powered by Cortex A35 cores and an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, it comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Running on Android TV 11 out of the box with Patchwall on top, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has several preinstalled apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI and Chromecast. Moreover, you also get support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS HD. Similar to other options in the price segment, the remote comes with a button that can trigger Google Assistant and has shortcuts for popular video streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Weighing only 43 grams, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with an HDMI extender cable and will go on sale on Mi.com and can be purchased for Rs 4,999. It will be interesting to see how it fares against other TV sticks in the price segment like the Realme 4K Smart Google TV and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, which offers a similar feature set for the same price.

Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: 'Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie's help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 16:13 IST
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 16:13 IST
Amitabh Bachchan reveals Salim-Javed suggested Yash Chopra's name to direct Deewaar: 'One wondered whether he would accept something like this'

