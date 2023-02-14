Xiaomi TV Stick 4K launched in India for Rs 4,999: Check specs and availability

Xiaomi recently launched its TV Stick 4K. As the name suggests, the portable stick can stream content in up to 4K resolution, comes with a remote and is one of the cheapest 4K sticks available in India.

Featuring an unknown quad-core processor powered by Cortex A35 cores and an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, it comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Running on Android TV 11 out of the box with Patchwall on top, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has several preinstalled apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI and Chromecast. Moreover, you also get support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS HD. Similar to other options in the price segment, the remote comes with a button that can trigger Google Assistant and has shortcuts for popular video streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Weighing only 43 grams, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with an HDMI extender cable and will go on sale on Mi.com and can be purchased for Rs 4,999. It will be interesting to see how it fares against other TV sticks in the price segment like the Realme 4K Smart Google TV and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, which offers a similar feature set for the same price.