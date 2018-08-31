Xiaomi to migrate all of its local data to cloud servers located in India

Earlier Xiaomi was storing Indian user data in AWS servers across Singapore and United States (Image: Bloomberg) Earlier Xiaomi was storing Indian user data in AWS servers across Singapore and United States (Image: Bloomberg)

Xiaomi has announced that it will be migrating all of its Indian data from local servers to cloud service providers with infrastructure inside the Indian subcontinent. The company has said that this migration will encompass all of their Indian data including Xiaomi e-commerce platform, Mi Community, Mi Cloud, MIUI (Xiaomi Market, feed, Mi Video, advertising, Mi Messaging, push notifications, etc), and Mi TV data.

The company has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure infrastructure located within India to migrate its local data too. As of July 1, all user data is already being stored in the local cloud servers. Whereas all existing data of users will be fully migrated to these servers by the end of 2018. Earlier Xiaomi was storing Indian user data in AWS servers located across Singapore and United States.

Last year, the Indian government had directed over 21 smartphone manufacturers, most of which were from China to share procedural guidelines followed to ensure the privacy of users. Xiaomi wasn’t on the list of the companies asked to do so but they said they were ready to move their servers to India if need be. The company seems to be making good on that promise.

“At Xiaomi, data privacy and security are of utmost importance to us. We are taking one more step towards user data security and privacy by bringing our cloud services to India for all local data needs. It’s something our teams have been working tirelessly on and I am glad we have been able to turn this around for our India users. With the data stored locally and encrypted end to end, users will be able to enjoy greater access speeds,”

said Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

