Xiaomi to launch super compact power bank in India on November 5

Xiaomi set to launch super compact power bank in India

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest power bank in India on November 5. The brand already offers a number of power banks at reasonable prices. Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has teased the launch of a power bank via his official Twitter handle. While the company hasn’t mentioned if it is a power bank, the teaser clearly shows that the product will be one.

The Notify Me page is already live on Mi.com. So, if you don’t want to miss the event, you can register your mobile number there. Xiaomi is claiming that it will be launching a super-compact power bank. The brand is also asserting that this will be the “most powerful” power bank, one that will fit in your pocket as well. So, you will be able to carry it around easily and charge your phone on the go.

The new Mi power bank will also come with some safety features, though these are not clear at the moment. While the rest of the details are currently under the wraps, leaks point out that this could be the Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact.

Leaks have indicated that this power bank could be as big as a credit card, which would make it very travel friendly for users. But we will have to wait and see till the actual product launch for this to be confirmed.

The power bank is rumoured to have a 10,000mAh capacity. A recent report by MySmartPrice also claimed that the power bank will offer up to 22.5W USB PD output via Type-C and Type-A ports.

One might see two USB-A ports and one Type-C port on the device. This means that one would be able to charge up to three devices at the same time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.