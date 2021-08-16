scorecardresearch
Monday, August 16, 2021
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event set for August 26: Here’s what to expect

Here's all we know so far about Xiaomi's August 26 launch event including what products to expect.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 16, 2021 3:16:43 pm
Xiaomi, Xiaomi event,Here's what to expect at the Xiaomi launch event next week. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi announced its annual event on August 26, where the brand is expected to launch some new products that will not be smartphones. Among the expected devices and smart home products are the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, a new Mi Notebook and even a new Mi Router.

Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy also recently suggested in interaction with Moneycontrol that the brand is set to launch a new router and a security camera. In another interaction with India Today, Reddy also confirmed the launch of the Mi Band 6 fitness tracker and a new Mi Notebook series that will succeed and replace last year’s Mi Notebook 14 series.

Here’s a more in-depth look at what we can expect at the event.

Mi Band 6

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will succeed the brand’s popular Mi Band 5 fitness tracker. The fitness tracker was launched in March earlier this year in China and features a larger 1.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and offers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge, as per Xiaomi claims. The Mi Band 6 also supports multiple sports modes and auto-detect many activities like walking, running, indoor treadmill and cycling. The band will also include a 24×7 blood pressure monitor as well as an SPO2 sensor.

New Wi-Fi Router, other products

While Reddy didn’t confirm which Router we would be seeing, he did suggest a higher-end variant and not an entry-level product. The brand currently sells the Mi Router 4C in India, which is available for Rs 999. We expect the new product to be a different series one that comes with a more expensive price tag.

Xiaomi is also expected to unveil a new security camera during the launch. This will be the brand’s third security camera in India. Reddy also hinted at a number of other products that the company could launch ahead of the festive season.

