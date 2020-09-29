Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart AI Speaker to be launched

Xiaomi will be livestreaming its Smarter Living event via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at 12 PM IST, today. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is holding its Smarter Living 2021 event via a livestream at 12 PM IST. During the event, the company is expected to launch a number of devices including the Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and a new smart speaker. The livestream will be made available to interested viewers via the company’s official YouTube channel, Twitter handle, Instagram account and Facebook page. You can also tune in to the event via the video embedded below.

Apart from the smart band, smartwatch and the smart speaker, the company might showcase a few other devices also.

To recall, Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 5 was launched in China back in June. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, and comes with 11 sport modes and a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index. The company claims that the device features improved sleep monitoring. The company will also be launching a smart speaker powered by Google Assistant.

It is being said that the Mi Watch Revolve will be a rebranded version of Mi Watch Colour, which was launched earlier this year in China. The smartwatch will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It will come with features like VO2 Max tracking, 10 sports modes, constant heart rate tracking and a 5ATM water resistance rating. It will be backed by a 420mAh battery, which is being said will last for around 14 days on a single charge.