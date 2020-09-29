scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
MUST READ
Live now

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart AI Speaker to be launched

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 event LIVE UPDATES: Xiaomi to launch Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart AI Speaker in India. The event will begin at 12PM IST today.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | September 29, 2020 7:00:52 am
Xiaomi, Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 event, Mi Smarter Living 2021, Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart AI speaker, Mi Band 5 launched in India, Mi Watch Revolve launched in India, Mi Smart AI speaker launched in India, Mi Band 5 price in India, Mi Watch Revolve price in India, Mi Smart AI speaker price in India, Mi Band 5 specifications, Mi Watch Revolve specifications, Mi Smart AI speaker specificationsXiaomi will be livestreaming its Smarter Living event via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at 12 PM IST, today. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is holding its Smarter Living 2021 event via a livestream at 12 PM IST. During the event, the company is expected to launch a number of devices including the Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and a new smart speaker. The livestream will be made available to interested viewers via the company’s official YouTube channel, Twitter handle, Instagram account and Facebook page. You can also tune in to the event via the video embedded below.

Apart from the smart band, smartwatch and the smart speaker, the company might showcase a few other devices also.

To recall, Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 5 was launched in China back in June. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, and comes with 11 sport modes and a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index. The company claims that the device features improved sleep monitoring. The company will also be launching a smart speaker powered by Google Assistant.

Xiaomi ‘Smarter Living’ event 2021: Here’s what we know about tomorrow’s product launch

It is being said that the Mi Watch Revolve will be a rebranded version of Mi Watch Colour, which was launched earlier this year in China. The smartwatch will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It will come with features like VO2 Max tracking, 10 sports modes, constant heart rate tracking and a 5ATM water resistance rating. It will be backed by a 420mAh battery, which is being said will last for around 14 days on a single charge.

Live Blog

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 Event Live Updates:

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Band 5 and the Mi Watch Revolve smart wearables at its Smarter Living 2021 event today. Prices of both the products seem to have leaked ahead of the launch. According to Ishan Agarwal, the Mi Band 5 will sport an MRP of Rs 2,999 and a sale price of Rs 2,499. And the Mi Watch Revolve will come with an MRP of Rs 10,999, with the sale price being set at Rs 9,999. He states that he has no idea about the price of the new Mi Smart AI Speaker.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd