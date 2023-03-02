scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Xiaomi teases Fire OS powered smart TV, likely to launch exclusively on Amazon

Xiaomi is all set to launch Fire OS-powered smart TV in India.

Xiaomi will soon launch its very first Fire OS powered smart TV in India.
Xiaomi is known for democratising smart televisions in India. The Xiaomi smart TVs are known for offering Google Android TV OS with custom MIUI for TV with an enhanced content recommendation engine. For the first time, the company seems to be partnering with Amazon for the launch of its very first Fire OS powered smart TV in India.

According to the official teasers, the company will soon announce Mi-branded smart TVs in India with custom Fire OS. We have seen similar products from brands like Onida, and even Amazon has launched an Amazon Basics smart TV with Fire OS and now Xiaomi is all set to do the same to diversify and offer more choices to the customers. The company recently launched the Stick TV 4K (review) with Android TV 11 OS, which can convert a normal monitor or TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV.

As of now, the company hasn’t shared much information on the upcoming product, except for the fact that the TV will boot Android-based Fire OS. On top of that, one of the teasers also confirms that the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV will feature a bezel-less design, possibly with a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Given this partnership, the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV is likely to remain an Amazon exclusive and one of the Twitter posts also confirms the same. In fact, the company has even teased the UI of the smart TV which looks identical to that of the UI offered on the latest Amazon Fire Stick and Fire Stick 4K.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 14:39 IST
