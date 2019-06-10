Xiaomi says company started fixing vulgar ads on MIUI; new lighter UI likely in 3 months

Xiaomi is among of the top smartphone manufacturers in the world and is mainly famous for its affordable pricing among the users. But, it has often faced the wrath of its users for the annoying ads in the MIUI. Now, it seems that the company has started to take steps to rectify this ongoing issue.

Earlier, Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun had issued a statement informing that the company was working on to fix this. It seems that the company is likely to impose stricter regulations on ads. Now, according to a recent post by a Xiaomi Product Director and MIUI Experience Chief on China’s social networking site Weibo, the company has shared some details about the fix.

According to the post, Xiaomi has already dropped a lot of advertising space in MIUI and would be freeing more ad space over the next two months. The post further stated that the company is taking strict action against all annoying and vulgar ads. Xiaomi has also started rectifying the flow of vulgar ads that are pushed to the information flow.

As per the post, it seems that the web browser was pushing in vulgar ads and notifications. Restricting these browser notifications have stopped the vulgar ads. In addition to this, the MIUI Experience Chief said that Xiaomi will be bringing a new and lighter MIUI with lesser ads over the next three months.

The latest post by the Xiaomi staff member comes nearly a month after the company’s CEO Lei Jun had announced a change in ads policy to remove vulgar ads from the MIUI.