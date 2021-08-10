Xiaomi, Samsung lead market as 2Q21 shipments grow 86% YoY: IDC

While India’s smartphone market started on a low note in the second quarter this year after the second COVID-19 wave, shipments picked up quickly and the quarter saw shipments of 34 million units by the end, an 86% year-on-year growth, reports the International Data Corporation (IDC) in its Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report.

Even though the second wave came with a higher infection and mortality rate in India, there was lesser impact on sectors like manufacturing and logistics, the report mentions, also adding that the lockdown this year was not as strict as the lockdown last year.

“While 2021 is expected to see single-digit growth, 2H21 is likely to drop in comparison to the same period last year, with lower demand, uncertainties around the third wave, persistent supply constraints, and rising component prices along with intensifying inflationary rates, said Navkendar Singh , Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India.

“Nevertheless, a rebound in 2022 will be possible with upgraders in the low-mid price segments, supply-led push of 5G devices, feature phone migration with new offerings expected in upcoming months (as announced by Reliance Jio), and better supplies to market,” Singh adds.

Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Oppo and Vivo made the top 5 brands in terms of shipments this quarter. (Image Source: IDC)

Key market trends in Q2 2021

Key trends this quarter included the accelerated growth of online channels led by eTailers, which resulted in a record share of 51 percent with a massive 113 percent year-on-year growth. The offline channel, meanwhile, was impacted by weekend curfews and partially opened markets.

MediaTek-based smartphones continued to lead with a share of 64 percent in the sub-$200 segment, while Qualcomm dominated the space in the $200-$500 segment with a 71 percent share. In terms of 5G shipments, India stood at the fourth position, following PRC, USA, and Japan.

Top smartphone vendors in Q2 2021

Xiaomi led with 84 percent year-on-year growth. Poco, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, emerged as the fastest-growing brand nationally, despite a smaller model portfolio and being exclusive to Flipkart. Xiaomi also commanded a 40 percent online market share, which also comprised 70 percent of its total shipments.

Samsung registered the lowest growth amongst the top-ten vendors with just 15 percent year-on-year. The report suggests this was due to “severe supply shortages”. The company’s online shipments grew by 46% year-on-year, accounting for 49 percent of total shipments.

Vivo, Realme and Oppo rounded off the top five with 57 percent, 175 percent and 123 percent year-on-year growth.