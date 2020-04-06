Xiaomi rolls out PatchWall 3.0 for Mi TV users in India: What’s new?

The new PatchWall 3.0 update brings new content and design. The new PatchWall 3.0 update brings new content and design.

Xiaomi today announced the release of PatchWall 3.0— the latest version of Mi TV’s user interface. The UI features deeper integration with Disney+ Hotstar along with the addition of new content partners and other improvements like cleaner animations, new Mi Lanting Pro font, horizontal scrolling.

Xiaomi’s Mi TV models run PatchWall UI on top of Android TV. The new PatchWall 3.0 is the latest update for the UI that will be available from today on April 06, 2020, to Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro models.

Just like MIUI update for the Xiaomi phones, the PatchWall 3.0 update will be available to the Mi TV users via OTA download.

What’s new in PatchWall 3.0?

Xiaomi has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to introduce a dedicated sports channel in PatchWall 3.0. The channel offers a one-click play option for various sports content including the content related to ongoing sports tournaments.

The PatchWall 3.0 now includes Docubay and Lattu Kids to as content partners. Xiaomi says that Docubay will stream international documentaries across various topics, whereas the Lattu Kids will provide over 1,500 hours of content suitable for children.

The Mi List has also been refreshed with curated lists of movies and TV shows from different genres based on specific occasions like festivals, days of national importance and more.

As already mentioned, PatchWall 3.0 also refreshes the interface. The zero-screen in the UI places content higher than the input tab and also enables horizontal scrolling through different lists, which is also deeply integrated into the show details page. The newly added Mi Lanting Pro font in the PatchWall is the same one which was introduced in MIUI 11. The animations for browsing through carousels in the new update have been redesigned to give more focus on the current selection.

