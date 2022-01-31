Xiaomi holds top slot in India’s smartphone market, OnePlus leads premium: Counterpoint

Despite the supply issues plaguing the smartphone manufacturing ecosystem, India’s smartphone shipments grew 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach 169 million units in 2021, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service. The report highlights that Xiaomi maintained the top position in India’s smartphone market in 2021 with 2 per cent YoY growth.

While Samsung remained at the second position with an 8 per cent YoY decline in shipments. Followed by Vivo, emerging as the top 5G smartphone brand with a 19 per cent share. Realme is on number three, witnessing 20 per cent YoY growth. And OPPO held the fifth position in 2021 with 6 per cent YoY growth.

As per Counterpoint’s chart, Apple was one of the fastest growing brands in 2021 with 108 per cent YoY growth in shipments. “Apple maintained its lead in the premium segment (above Rs 30,000) with a 44 per cent market share. Aggressive offers during the festive season, strong demand for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 and increased ‘Make in India’ capabilities drove high growth,” the company wrote in its report.

OnePlus reached its highest ever shipments, crossing the 5-million mark with 59 per cent YoY growth driven by the OnePlus Nord Series. OnePlus also captured the second position in the premium segment (Rs 30,000- Rs 45,000) with a 19 per cent share.

In the premium segment, Xiaomi grew 258 per cent with the Mi 11x series. “Going forward, it will keep focusing on the premium segment and offline expansion,” the company said.

The report notes that for Realme, switching to ‘Unisoc’ to manage component shortages, production expansion through partnerships with EMS, focus on the premium segment with newly launched ‘GT series’ and high demand for its revamped C series and Narzo series favored high growth.

“Supply chain disruptions, absence of new Note series, reduced focus on the entry-level segment and fewer launches in the mid segment” led to an overall decline of the Samsung devices. However, Samsung was the top brand in 5G smartphone shipments in Q4 2021. It also led the mid range segment with a 28 per cent share. Notably, Samsung’s foldable device (Fold and Flip series) shipments grew 388 per cent YoY in 2021.

Meanwhile, in the affordable segment Transsion Group brands which includes itel, Infinix and TECNO logged 55 per cent YoY growth and crossed 10 million shipments for the first time ever in a single year.

“The high replacement demand fuelled by increasing smartphone affordability in the mid- and high-price tiers due to promotions and discounts, as well as better financing options, led to an 11 per cent YoY growth in 2021. The demand outstripped the supply in the last two quarters of 2021. During Q4 2021, the smartphone market declined 8 per cent YoY. We expect the supply situation to get better going forward and reach normalcy by the end of Q1 2022,” said Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint.