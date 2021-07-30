Xiaomi remains on top in India smartphone market, OnePlus dominates premium: Counterpoint

While Xiaomi remains the number one brand in India's smartphone market, OnePus leads the premium segment. A OnePlus 9 Pro is seen in this file photo. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

India’s smartphone market continued to grow, despite the challenges posed by the second Covid-19 wave, and crossed 33 million shipments in the second quarter of 2021, according to research firm Counterpoint Research. While Xiaomi remains the number one player in the overall smartphone market, OnePlus leads the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above) with nearly 34 percent share.

According to Counterpoint, India’s smartphone shipments grew 82 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, but the market declined 14 per cent sequentially given a drop in consumer demand because of the Covid-19 wave during the months of April and May.

“Smartphone shipments witnessed low volumes during April and May. However, the market saw a pent-up demand in June as restrictions were lifted and stores started to reopen. Offline-centric brands were more affected during April and May as consumers were preferring online channels for purchases,” Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst said.

However, he added that brands like Xiaomi and Realme were able to retain volumes thanks to their better online reach. The Indian smartphone market also continues to be dominated by the Chinese players, which now have a 79 per cent overall share.

“The Redmi 9 series, as well as the Redmi Note 10 series, drove the shipments for Xiaomi while online-heavy Galaxy M-series and F-series drove the shipments for Samsung. The share of 5G smartphones is constantly increasing, crossing 14 per cent in the June-ended quarter. Realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with a 23 per cent share, followed by OnePlus,” Monika Sharma, Research Analyst said.

Xiaomi was the leading individual vendor with a 28 per cent market share driven by the Redmi 9 series and Redmi Note 10 series. According to Counterpoint, four out of five top-selling models were from Xiaomi; this includes the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi 9. The three top models had more than a million shipments. However, the budget Redmi 9A remains the best-selling model for the last three quarters.

It also looks like Xiaomi’s efforts in the premium category are starting to pay off with the company capturing more than 7 per cent of the segment, its highest-ever in terms of volumes. Counterpoint also notes that Poco saw triple-digit growth in the quarter. While Poco is a separate brand from Xiaomi India, market research firms such as Counterpoint, tend to view them as a sub-brand.

Samsung holds steady at number two in the Indian smartphone market, driven by the Galaxy M and F series, which contributed to 66 per cent of its shipments. It also reached its highest-ever online share this quarter. Vivo was number three with 61 per cent yearly growth and its share in the premium segment rose to 12 per cent. The V21, X60, and iQoo 7 series drove shipments for the brand.

Realme was the number four brand on the list with 140 per cent yearly growth and the brand’s aggressive 5G push has helped it grow further. It also became the fastest brand to reach 50 million cumulative smartphone shipments in India, according to Counterpoint.

Oppo was number five in the list with 103 per cent yearly growth driven by phones like OPPO F19 Pro Plus which was the top 5G smartphone model in the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price band.

In the premium segment, Apple saw 144 per cent growth. It is the leader in the ultra-premium segment which is phone above Rs 45,000 and has more than 49 per cent share. Counterpoint says that the strong demand for iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 drove this growth.

Meanwhile, OnePlus saw nearly 200 per cent yearly growth, which was primarily driven by its OnePlus 9 series that launched in May. OnePlus captured three spots in the top five smartphone models in India’s premium market and was the top 5G smartphone brand in the premium segment with 48 per cent share.

In the affordable segment, the Transsion Group brands, which includes itel, Infinix and TECNO continue to see triple-digit growth and control nearly 7 per cent of the overall smartphone market. itel remained the top smartphone brand in the sub-Rs 6,000 price band and collectively the Transsion brands have a 29 per cent share in the sub-Rs 8,000 segments.