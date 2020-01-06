Xiaomi’s RedmiBook laptop India launch soon: Here’s all that you need to know

India could finally get a Xiaomi laptop. India could finally get a Xiaomi laptop.

Last year was crucial for Redmi brand. This is because Redmi separated from Xiaomi in early 2019 to become and independent brand and build its own identity in the market. In just a year, Redmi launched several smartphones under its brand, and also Redmi smartTV and RedmiBook laptops. At the time of launching the Redmi TV in China, the company confirmed that it will come to India but will take time. Alongside its smartTV, looks like Redmi is also preparing to bring RedmiBooks to India.

A trademark listing for RedmiBook laptops spotted on Intellectual Property India website, an agency for patents and trademarks under Ministry of Commerce and Industry, hints at the launch of first RedmiBook in the country. This was first reported by 91Mobiles website. The trademark listing notes wordmark RedmiBook, proprietor Xiaomi Inc, and also application number, class and status. The listing shows the status as “Registered”. Does this means the first RedmiBook is nearing its India launch?

First RedmiBook for India

Redmi has launched several RedmiBooks in China last year. The first RedmiBook that the company launched was back in May last year. It was the RedmiBook 14. Later in July, August and October new variants of RedmiBook were introduced in Xiaomi’s home market.

Before the end of 2019, Redmi launched a brand new RedmiBook called the RedmiBook 13. The laptop was launched alongside the Redmi K30. For now there are no reports on which RedmiBook will come to India first. But it is believed that whichever RedmiBook launches in India it will have a competitive price tag. With RedmiBooks, Xiaomi will look to attract consumers looks for a powerful yet cheap laptop.

Back in 2018, in an interaction with Digit website, Xiaomi India head and global vice president Manu Kumar Jain said that the company plans to bring gaming laptops in India soon. However, Jain didn’t reveal when these laptops will hit then Indian market.

For now, there are no details on whether Xiaomi is working on a dedicated gaming laptop specifically for India or will bring the same RedmiBook, available in China. We will have to wait for Xiaomi to reveal more details about its upcoming laptop lineup for India.

